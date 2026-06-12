Kazakhstan, Sweden establish commission on economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kazakhstan and Sweden have established a bilateral commission on trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

This is reflected in reports published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction.

“A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs on the establishment of the first Kazakhstan–Sweden bilateral commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation,” the ministry said.

According to information, the document was signed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev, and Diana Janse, State Secretary for Foreign Trade at Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Astana Mining & Metallurgy International Congress.

The commission aims to strengthen cooperation between government bodies, business communities, financial institutions, and research organizations of both countries.

“For Kazakhstan, Sweden is one of the most promising partners in the industrial and technological sphere. We already have successful examples of cooperation, and it is important to transform this positive momentum into a broader, more systematic, and project-oriented agenda. We are ready to support Swedish companies interested in expanding their presence in our country,” Nagaspayev said.

In turn, State Secretary for Foreign Trade Diana Janse noted strong interest from Swedish businesses in the Kazakh market, driven by favorable investment conditions.

The 16th International "Astana Mining & Metallurgy" Congress on June 11-12 is attended by more than 1,500 delegates from 16 countries, including Belgium, the UK, the European Union, Canada, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the U.S., France, Sweden, and South Korea.