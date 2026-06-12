From Baku to the World this summer: More destinations and greater travel choices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. As the summer season begins, travel planning becomes increasingly relevant. Currently, nearly 40 airlines operate regular flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to destinations across various regions of the world. AZAL, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines, Air Astana, Wizz Air, Pegasus Airlines, AJet, Centrum Air, China Southern, and other international carriers offer passengers an extensive route network.

This was reported in a statement on the activities of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

During the summer season, the highest demand is traditionally observed for Turkey’s resort destinations and some of Europe’s most popular tourist hubs. Antalya, Bodrum, Izmir, Rome, Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Prague, and Vienna are among the most preferred destinations for travelers this season.

In recent years, interest in Asia and Central Asia has also grown significantly. Following the introduction of a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and China, Beijing and Urumqi have become even more attractive destinations for passengers. Meanwhile, cities such as Astana, Almaty, Tashkent, Shymkent, and Samarkand continue to attract visitors with their rich Silk Road heritage, vibrant cultures, and expanding tourism potential.

In addition, Baku’s flight network has expanded further this summer with the introduction of new airlines. Services offered by Air Serbia to Belgrade, Airblue to Lahore, and FlyOne to Tashkent provide passengers with even more travel options and greater flexibility when planning their journeys.

Given the increased seasonal demand, passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance and purchase airline tickets early. Detailed information on flight schedules and ticket availability can be found on the official websites of the respective airlines.