Kazakhstan reports rise in TITR transit shipments over five months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The volume of transit transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) increased by 69% over the past five months, while the number of transport vehicles grew by 38%.

This was stated during the 19th meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union dialogue platform, chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the country views the Middle Corridor as one of the key areas of cooperation with the European Union and is interested in further promoting the Global Gateway initiative. The Kazakh side also supports advancing dialogue on visa facilitation.

“President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to cooperation with the European Union, and our partnership is currently developing dynamically. Today, the European Union accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade. The total volume of European investments in our country’s economy has exceeded $200 billion. These indicators clearly demonstrate a high level of mutual economic interest between our countries. Kazakhstan remains a reliable and predictable partner of the European Union in matters of energy security, industrial cooperation, and transport connectivity,” Bektenov emphasized during the meeting.

The government also noted that cooperation with the EU has shown steady growth in recent years. In 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and EU countries amounted to $45.2 billion. In the first four months of 2026, mutual trade reached $12.4 billion, with Kazakh exports accounting for $9.27 billion. The non-resource sector demonstrated strong growth, particularly agricultural exports to EU countries, which increased by 34.3 percent to $266.2 million.