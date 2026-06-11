Turkmenistan, Finland discuss expansion of political and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Turkmenistan and Finland have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation across political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

This was reflected in a statement by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The talks were held during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and newly appointed Ambassador of Finland to Turkmenistan Maria Agren, who presented copies of her credentials.

The sides highlighted mutual interest in strengthening engagement both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the European Union, and emphasized the importance of enhancing contacts between foreign ministries and parliamentary structures.

Ambassador Agren expressed readiness to contribute to the further development and deepening of constructive relations between Finland and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Finland and Turkmenistan maintain a limited but steadily developing dialogue framework, primarily focused on multilateral diplomacy, sustainable development, and cooperation through European Union-related mechanisms. Turkmenistan’s engagement with EU member states, including Finland, is largely structured around broader EU-Central Asia cooperation formats, where priorities include energy efficiency, environmental technologies, education, and institutional development.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Special Representative of Finland to the OSCE, Teri Hakala, to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The meeting noted growing interaction between Turkmenistan and OSCE institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media.