AmCham Azerbaijan urges businesses to innovate and embrace sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. In the face of rapid global change, businesses must not only adopt new technologies but also rethink their business models, improve efficiency, respond to emerging challenges, and create long-term value, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), Dayanat Sadullayev, said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He made the statement at the event “Technovation: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” taking place in Baku.

According to him, corporate sustainability is becoming particularly important in today’s environment.

“Today’s rapidly changing environment and global events demand sustainability from businesses. It is important for the business community not only to adapt to new technologies but also to rethink approaches to doing business, improve efficiency, respond to new challenges, and create long-term value,” he said.

Sadullayev noted the importance of platforms for dialogue and the exchange of experience between the public and private sectors.

“Platforms such as Technovation, and any other venues for communication and dialogue play an important role in building relationships. One of AmCham’s goals is to create such platforms for interaction and cooperation between the public and private sectors,” he emphasized.

The President of AmCham Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude to PMI for its cooperation and trust in organizing the event, and also noted the high level of engagement from government officials and chamber members.

He also expressed his gratitude to the speakers, moderators, partners, and participants for their contributions to the event and expressed hope that the discussions held during the event would foster new ideas, strengthen cooperation, and advance dialogue.