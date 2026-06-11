Uzbekistan, Belarus launch practical work on joint livestock projects

Photo: the Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and Belarus have begun practical steps toward implementing joint livestock projects, focusing on investment cooperation, the creation of joint ventures, and the development of modern cattle breeding complexes.

This was reflected in a statement by the Official Channel of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

A delegation led by Sukhrob Abdurakhmonov, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with representatives of the Small Business Association and Uzbek entrepreneurs, is currently on a working visit to Belarus. The delegation is touring the Minsk, Vitebsk, and Grodno regions as part of the program.

The main objective of the visit is to advance investment projects in the livestock sector, establish joint enterprises based on modern cattle breeding facilities, and organize high-quality meat production in Belarus.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation held talks with Sergey Levkovich, First Deputy Chairman of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.

The discussions focused on the implementation of livestock investment projects, the involvement of existing farms and production facilities, the efficient use of land and infrastructure, and available state support measures for investors.

Uzbek entrepreneurs are also negotiating the potential leasing or acquisition of livestock complexes, with plans to launch production activities in the near term.

The visit is expected to further strengthen practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus in the agro-industrial sector, increase mutual investment, and contribute to the implementation of joint projects aimed at improving food security.