Kazakhstan shows positive economic momentum, IMF says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted positive dynamics in Kazakhstan’s economic development, said Amina Lahreche, head of the IMF mission to Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the government of Kazakhstan, she made the statement during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

“We can currently observe positive dynamics in Kazakhstan’s economic development. The balance of payments situation is improving, and the economy demonstrates resilience, including due to effective compensation of external factors related to oil supply. We also note the consistent improvement of economic policy and decision-making,” Lahreche said.

She added that the IMF positively assesses the country’s monetary policy, which contributes to macroeconomic stabilization. Despite strong economic growth, a gradual easing of inflationary pressures is also being observed.

“We welcome the adoption of the Joint Action Plan of the Government, the National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market. We believe that a coordinated approach to economic policy implementation will further strengthen macroeconomic stability and ensure sustainable economic development in Kazakhstan,” she said.

Bektenov, in turn, emphasized the importance of partnership, noting the role of expert support in improving Kazakhstan’s economic policy. He said the country’s new institutional framework provides a solid foundation for developing a diversified and resilient economy.

“We highly value our partnership with the International Monetary Fund, which plays an important role in Kazakhstan’s economic development. This dialogue continues through regular missions, targeted consultations, and technical assistance provided to government agencies. I hope that the recommendations following the current mission will serve as a valuable guide for further improvement of macroeconomic and macroprudential policies,” the Prime Minister said.

Kazakhstan joined the International Monetary Fund in 1992. According to the IMF, the most recent Article IV Executive Board Consultation was concluded on January 20, 2026, noting that Kazakhstan’s economy continued to grow at a rapid pace in 2025, supported by rising oil production and strong performance in non-oil sectors. IMF expects Kazakhstan’s real oil GDP growth at 3.6% in 2026 and 4% in 2027.