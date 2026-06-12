Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Group discuss expanding industrial co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Anadolu Group discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation and advancing new industrial projects.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and Bora Koçak, President of the Automotive Group at Türkiye's Anadolu Group.

''In the course of the talks, the parties focused on strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, particularly through the development of new projects in the automotive and machinery manufacturing sectors. Discussions also centered on maximizing existing production capacities and expanding investment cooperation,'' the ministry says.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by Neşet Fatih Vural, Director General of Samarkand Automobile Plant JV LLC; Akrom Aliyev, Acting Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade; Sohibjon Murodov, Director of the State Assets Management Agency; and other officials.

Furthermore, the information indicates that the participants reviewed opportunities to increase production volumes, diversify product lines, enhance localization levels, and deepen industrial cooperation. Officials noted that these measures could help boost the production of higher-value-added goods and support the country's industrial development goals.

The meeting also addressed Uzbekistan's ongoing privatization efforts and the government's strategy to expand the role of the private sector in the economy. The sides discussed prospects for launching joint initiatives in emerging industries, introducing advanced management practices and modern technologies, and strengthening partnerships with local enterprises.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and advancing cooperation aimed at delivering tangible economic and industrial outcomes.

Anadolu Group is one of Türkiye's largest conglomerates, with operations spanning automotive, retail, beverages, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and other sectors. The company has a broad international presence and extensive experience in production, research and development, and industrial management.