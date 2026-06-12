Azerbaijan announces Shirvan irrigation canal benefits for agriculture

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. Shirvan irrigation canal in Azerbaijan will create new opportunities for the agricultural sector, Deputy Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Ilham Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov made the announcement at a regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in Ismayilli on June 12, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to him, one of the most important strategic projects currently being implemented is the construction of the Shirvan irrigation canal.

"After the completion of the project, sustainable water supply opportunities will be formed on a total of 56,300 hectares, including 36,000 hectares in the Aghsu district, 2,000 hectares in Ismayilli, and 17,500 hectares in Shamakhi.

The length of the main canal within the project will be 204 kilometers, and the irrigation capacity will be 180 cubic meters per second."

According to him, the project will improve the water supply of 112,000 hectares of existing irrigation areas in 9 regions of the country, as well as attract 116,000 hectares of new land to crop rotation.

Furthermore, Bayramov emphasized that the construction of the canal began in 2024 and the work is planned to be completed in 2027.

"In order to use water resources more efficiently, the application of drip and pivot irrigation systems is being expanded, and work is continuing to develop digital monitoring and management systems," he added.

Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, started today. The consultations cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The meetings are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.