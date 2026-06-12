Azerbaijan reveals planned irrigation area for Mountainous Shirvan water supply

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, June 12. It's planned to provide irrigation water to more than 53,000 hectares of irrigated land in Azerbaijan's Mountainous Shirvan economic region this year, Deputy Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency Ilham Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov made the remark at a regional consultation on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in Ismayilli on June 12, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to him, currently, there are 53,523 hectares of irrigated land in the areas served by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency in the Mountainous Shirvan region.

"A total of 146.6 million cubic meters of irrigation water is planned to be provided for the irrigation of these areas during the current year. Of this volume, more than 91 million cubic meters will be directed to the water supply of grain and fodder crops, and more than 55.5 million cubic meters to the water supply of melons, vegetables, perennial crops, and backyard areas," the official explained.

Furthermore, Bayramov stated that a total of 1,414 kilometers of irrigation infrastructure is operating in Aghsu, Ismayilli, Gobustan, and Shamakhi districts. Of this, 1,273 kilometers are open, and 141 kilometers are closed and have piped irrigation networks.

"The 7 Water Users Associations operating in the region serve 13,749 water users living in 104 villages.

The integration of irrigation infrastructure into Geographic Information Systems and electronic management platforms allows for the determination of real water balance, optimization of irrigation planning, and operational management of the reclamation situation," he added.

Regional consultations dedicated to the discussion of the state program for the development of agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture production and processing sectors for 2026–2030, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 25, 2026, started today. The consultations cover the Central Aran, Mountainous Shirvan, Ganja-Dashkasan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur economic regions.

The meetings are organized to implement the tasks given at the consultation on agricultural issues on May 25, 2026, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as well as to ensure the coordinated, flexible, and efficient implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program in the regions.