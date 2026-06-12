Turkmenistan, Austria discuss trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkmenistan and Austria discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

This was announced in a press release published by the Turkmen MFA following a meeting held on June 11 between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and Austrian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg, as well as Director General for International Economic Affairs at Austria’s Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism Elisabeth Weissenböck.

"On 11 June 2026, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M. Bashimova, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Schuller-Götzburg, and Elisabeth Weissenböck, Director of the Directorate for International Economic Relations at the Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism of the Republic of Austria," the press release says.

According to the ministry, the sides noted the high level of bilateral cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Particular attention was paid to increasing mutual trade and strengthening economic cooperation, including within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, the ministry said.

"The important role of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission in achieving these objectives was underscored," the press release said.

Earlier in April 2026, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Austria, where he held talks focused on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and investment, as well as strengthening ties with European partners, according to the press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government on April 11.

“High-tech sectors, including green energy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, have been identified as promising areas for cooperation. Turkmenistan has shown great interest in Austria’s experience in developing urban infrastructure, water treatment technologies, and the banking sector. Collaboration in these areas will enable the introduction of innovative solutions into the national economy, promote its diversification, and ensure sustainable development,” the press release says.