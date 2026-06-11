Non-oil sector drives Azerbaijan’s economic growth - advisor to minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Today, the non-oil sector accounts for the bulk of Azerbaijan’s economy and continues to be the main driver of economic growth, Huseyn Huseynov, advisor to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, at the event “Technovation: Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation,” said, Trend’s correspondent at the event reports.

According to the advisor, over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has laid a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth thanks to strategic investments, modern infrastructure, and a reform-oriented business environment.

He noted that today the non-oil sector accounts for the majority of the country’s economy and continues to be the main driver of economic growth. In this regard, he said, the key task is to accelerate development by building a diversified and innovation-oriented economy.

"Digital transformation is central to Azerbaijan’s economic agenda. The country is implementing a digital economy development strategy aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, accelerating technology adoption, supporting innovation, and developing the skills necessary for the economy of the future.

“Technology alone does not bring about transformation; people play a key role in this process. In this regard, Azerbaijan is actively investing in the development of human capital,” he said.

Huseynov noted that as part of the national 4IR Academy program, implemented in partnership with the American company Coursera, tens of thousands of citizens have gained access to educational programs in the fields of artificial intelligence, data analysis, cybersecurity, and other promising areas.

The Minister’s Advisor also noted the importance of international partnerships, emphasizing that the United States has remained one of Azerbaijan’s key economic partners for over three decades.

He added that cooperation between the two countries is gradually expanding from traditional energy to areas such as innovation, technology, and digital transformation.

Moreover, Huseynov noted that the economic dialogue between Azerbaijan and the U.S. demonstrates the emergence of new opportunities for cooperation, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and digital innovation.

The official also highlighted the expansion of cooperation with companies such as Dell Technologies, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon, noting the transition to a strategic technology partnership.

According to him, these initiatives form the foundation of a modern digital economy capable of boosting productivity, creating jobs, attracting investment, and enhancing global competitiveness.