Uzbekistan, Hyundai Rotem explore high-speed rail links to Andijan and Termez

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Uzbekistan and South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem discussed plans to expand the country’s high-speed rail network, including the future launch of services on the Tashkent–Andijan and Tashkent–Termez routes.

This is stated in a press release from the Uzbek Ministry of Transport posted on the website today.

According to information, the issues were discussed during the talks between Sharofiddin Qodirov, Chief Engineer of Uzbekistan Railways, Anvar Dushaev, Head of Department at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Lee Yong-bae, President of Hyundai Rotem.

The information from the ministry indicates that, at the meeting, parties reviewed the current status of bilateral cooperation and exchanged updates on the implementation of a project to supply the high-speed electric train “Jaloliddin Manguberdi,” which is being manufactured for Uzbekistan Railways.

''The discussions also focused on the finalization of technical specifications for a separate project involving the delivery of eight modern high-speed electric trains intended to support future operations on the Tashkent–Andijan and Tashkent–Termez corridors,'' the ministry says.

The planned expansion is part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize its railway infrastructure, improve connectivity between major regions, and increase the use of high-speed passenger rail services.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides agreed to continue cooperation on the implementation of joint transport projects and to further strengthen their long-term partnership in the railway sector.