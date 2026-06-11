Political analyst calls National Salvation Day turning point changing Azerbaijan's fate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. National Salvation Day is a turning point that changed the fate of Azerbaijan, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

“There are days in history that are not just a date on the calendar, but a turning point that determines the future of an entire nation. For Azerbaijan, one of such days is June 15 - National Salvation Day. This date is not only about the change of political power. June 15 is about the preservation of statehood, ensuring national unity, and giving independence real substance.

Azerbaijan, which regained its independence in 1991, faced great difficulties. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, a new system of governance had not been formed in the country, economic relations had been disrupted, and the social situation had worsened. On the other hand, as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, lands were occupied, and thousands of people were displaced from their homelands.

The political conflicts that arose in the country in the first years of independence further complicated the situation. State institutions were weak, various armed groups were operating, and the central government could not fully control the processes. By the summer of 1993, Azerbaijan had actually entered a stage of severe political crisis. A power vacuum had formed in the country, and the threat of civil conflict was gradually increasing," he said.

According to him, in such a difficult period, the people's attention was focused on Heydar Aliyev, who had extensive political experience.

"Heydar Aliyev, who headed the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at that time, constantly emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and statehood in the country. His return to Baku in June 1993 became a decisive event in the recent history of Azerbaijan.

The election of Heydar Aliyev as the head of the parliament on June 15 marked the beginning of a new political stage in the country. This date later went down in history as the National Salvation Day because the decisions made during that period allowed Azerbaijan to escape the threat of disintegration, restore state governance, and ensure stability.

The concept of salvation did not only mean a way out of the crisis. It was also about creating a solid foundation for building the future. In the following years, important steps were taken to improve state governance, form a legal framework, build a regular army, and expand international relations," the analyst noted.

Garayev pointed out that one of the main directions of Azerbaijan's modern development path was determined precisely during that period.

"The ‘Contract of the Century’ signed in 1994 expanded the country's economic opportunities, created conditions for attracting foreign investments, and brought Azerbaijan to an important position on the international energy map. Large energy and transport projects implemented in subsequent years further strengthened the country's economic independence.

The political stability that emerged after the National Liberation played a decisive role in strengthening the Azerbaijani state. It was precisely this stability that allowed the country to build a long-term development strategy, create a modern army, and strengthen its international positions," he said.

The analyst emphasized that looking back today, it is clear that the decisions made in 1993 formed the basis of Azerbaijan's subsequent successes.

"The results achieved in the direction of protecting statehood, ensuring economic development, increasing international prestige, and restoring the country's territorial integrity are a logical continuation of the foundation laid at that time.

June 15 is therefore not just a holiday. This date is a symbol of the people's statehood instinct, national solidarity, and ability to make the right choice in difficult times. National Liberation Day is of particular importance in the history of Azerbaijan as the day when the state was able to protect itself, confidently step into the future, and determine the path of development.

"The successes Azerbaijan has achieved so far, the major projects it has implemented, and the position it holds in the region once again show that the steps taken on June 15 were strategic decisions that affected the fate not only of that era, but also of future generations. That’s why National Salvation Day remains one of the most significant dates of independent Azerbaijan," Garayev added.