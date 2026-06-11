Kazakhstan digitizes over 4.6 mln units of geological data, PM says

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. More than 4.6 million units of primary geological information have been digitized in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

This is stated by the press service of the Kazakh government.

Bektenov made the remarks during a plenary session of the 16th International Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress. He noted that this information was previously stored on paper media, magnetic tapes, and photographs.

"The Head of State has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. For the mining and metallurgical complex, this means a transition to a fundamentally new model of managing production and geological processes. Digital technologies make it possible to increase labor productivity, reduce costs, manage resources more efficiently, and make decisions based on big data," Bektenov said.

He added that Kazakhstan has already created a Unified Subsoil Use Platform, through which 22 public services are provided. The processes of issuing licenses and monitoring subsoil users' compliance have also been automated.

"The next stage should be the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into geological exploration, data analysis, and production management processes. This will significantly improve the efficiency of mineral resource development, accelerate the discovery of new deposits, and enhance the quality of decision-making," the prime minister said.