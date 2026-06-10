Albanian President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor, on behalf of the Albanian people and on my own behalf, to extend to Your Excellency, and through you to the friendly people of Azerbaijan, my warmest and most sincere congratulations, along with my best wishes for continued peace, well-being, and prosperity.

Albania highly values its friendship with Azerbaijan and the growing partnership between our two countries. Our relations, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests, have seen continuous development, reflecting our common commitment to further strengthening our ties. In this context, I wish to commend Your Excellency’s personal commitment and leadership, which have played an important role in deepening this partnership.

I am confident that, under Your leadership, the friendship between Albania and Azerbaijan will continue to consolidate, opening new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy, tourism, and infrastructure, for the benefit of our peoples.

Conveying my best wishes to You and Your family, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.