Trump congratulates Armenian PM on victory in parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

Trump announced this in a post on his Truth Social page.

"Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan for his decisive victory in Armenia’s National Elections. I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election, and have no doubt that, with him as the Leader of the beautiful Country of Armenia, it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone’s wildest expectations!" he wrote.

The parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on June 7, 2026, and according to the results, the Civil Contract party won the elections.