Uzbekistan, South Korea launch digitalization and AI capacity-building program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A new capacity-building program focused on digitalization and artificial intelligence between Uzbekistan and South Korea has been officially launched.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony of the “Local Government Capacity Building Program in Uzbekistan”, implemented in cooperation with the Local Government Capacity Building Institute (LOGODI), brought together senior officials and experts from both countries.

The program includes representatives from Uzbekistan’s Ministries of Digital Technologies, Justice, Internal Affairs, Water Management, Agriculture, and Health, as well as officials from the Tourism and Tax Committees. It also involves specialists responsible for digital transformation and artificial intelligence from the governments of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Fergana Region, and Almazar District of Tashkent.

The ceremony was attended by LOGODI President Ahn Jun-ho, Kim Min-jae, Vice Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea, and Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, along with other officials from participating ministries and agencies.

The initiative aims to strengthen Uzbekistan’s institutional capacity in digital governance and artificial intelligence, while facilitating knowledge exchange with South Korea’s advanced experience in public sector digital transformation.

It was noted that the program is expected to support the modernization of public administration at the local level and accelerate the integration of digital technologies into government services.