Azerbaijan achieves strong public finance performance in 2025, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Important positive results were achieved in the management of public finances in Azerbaijan last year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Babayev made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 at today's meeting of the parliament

According to him, in the reporting year, the state budget revenues reached 39.2 billion manat ($23.1 billion), exceeding the forecast by 829 million manat ($487.6 million), or 2.2%, and surpassing the 2024 figure by 2 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 5.4%.

The minister noted that revenues from the non-oil sector amounted to 20.4 billion manat ($12 billion), exceeding the forecast by 311 million manat ($182.9 million). Accounting for 52% of total budget revenues, the figure was 756 million manat ($444.7 million) higher than in 2024.

"The share of non-oil tax revenues in the state budget increased to 59%, up by 2.7 percentage points compared to the previous year, which is an important indicator of the budget's decreasing dependence on oil revenues. Last year, 16.4 billion manat ($9.6 billion) was transferred to the budget through tax authorities, while 6.4 billion manat ($3.8 billion) was collected through customs authorities. Of the funds collected through tax authorities, 12 billion manat ($7.1 billion), or 73.4%, came from the non-oil sector, while 4.4 billion manat ($2.6 billion), or 26.6%, was generated by the oil sector. Revenues from paid services provided by budget-funded organizations amounted to 680 million manat ($400 million), which was 132 million manat ($77.6 million) higher than in 2024," he explained.

Furthermore, Babayev pointed out that during the reporting period, transfers from the State Oil Fund to the state budget were made in the planned amount of 14.5 billion manat ($8.5 billion).