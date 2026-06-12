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Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 12 June 2026 12:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Elvin Salimov
Elvin Salimov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Peru, Seymur Fataliyev, presented a copy of his credentials to Eduardo Miguel Hilarión Pérez Del Solar Marcenaro, head of the Department of State Protocol and Ceremonies at Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru’s account on the social media platform “X.”

Meanwhile, Seymur Fataliyev was appointed as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru on October 27, 2025.

Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani envoy presents copy of credentials at Peru MFA (PHOTO)

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