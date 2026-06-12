Kazakhstan’s Tokayev calls Kyrgyz UN Security Council seat historic milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The election of the Kyrgyz Republic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is a historic event, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh president, citing President Tokayev's remarks at a meeting with the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marlen Mamataliyev, in Kazakhstan.

“The economy of the Kyrgyz Republic is developing at a high pace. We support this positive trend. The election of the Kyrgyz Republic as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is truly a historic event both for Kyrgyzstan and for the entire Central Asian region. On this significant occasion, I have already sent my congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov,” Tokayev said.

The president noted that the visit is of great importance. “I am confident that it will give new momentum to bilateral cooperation. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries,” he added.

The Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliyev, stated that the Kyrgyz side supports Kazakhstan’s large-scale constitutional reforms aimed at building a fair and progressive state.

According to the press service's information, the sides discussed the development of interparliamentary relations and effective legislative support for bilateral agreements reached at the highest level. A substantive exchange of views also took place on ongoing socio-economic reforms in both countries. The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Recently, Kyrgyzstan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term