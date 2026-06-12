Azerbaijan meets budget rule targets, Finance Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan maintained fiscal discipline and implemented its budget rule indicators within prescribed limits in 2025, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during a parliamentary discussion of the draft law on the execution of the state budget.

Speaking at a session of the Milli Majlis, Babayev said the country's key fiscal indicators remained within target ranges throughout the reporting period.

According to the minister, the ratio of the consolidated budget's non-oil base deficit to non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 18.6% in 2025, 3.5 percentage points below the target level of 22%.

Babayev also said the share of non-oil revenues in the consolidated budget increased to 55.2%, up 2.8 percentage points from the previous year.

The minister noted that positive trends in public debt management continued during the year. As of June 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's public debt stood at 24.1 billion manats ($14.2 billion), equivalent to 18.4% of GDP, down 11.9% from the beginning of the year.

According to Babayev, the average maturity of government bonds increased to 3.8 years, while the share of seven-year and 10-year bonds in the debt portfolio rose, indicating an improvement in the portfolio's structure.

The minister also highlighted growth in the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). As of Jan. 1, 2026, the fund's assets had increased by $13.5 billion to reach $73.5 billion.

Babayev said the increase in SOFAZ assets provides Azerbaijan with a stronger long-term financial buffer to support macroeconomic stability and future development.