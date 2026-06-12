Kyrgyzstan and Georgia sign series of bilateral documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan and Georgia signed a joint statement at the highest level, as well as a series of bilateral documents.

This was stated by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

“Within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze to the Kyrgyz Republic today, June 12, a Joint Statement at the highest level was signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents aimed at further strengthening Kyrgyz-Georgian cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, educational, legal and other spheres,” the statement said.

The following bilateral documents were also signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the aviation authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic and Georgia;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of state property management between the State Agency for State Property Management under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Agency of State Property of Georgia;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Veterinary Service for Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Food Agency of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia;

- Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2027–2028;

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia on cooperation and information exchange in the field of radiation protection, nuclear safety and security;

- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia;

- Agreement between the State Customs Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Finance of Georgia on the organization of preliminary exchange of information on goods and vehicles transported between the Kyrgyz Republic and Georgia;

- Agreement between the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sport under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Sport of Georgia on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sport;

- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the legal field between the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

From our perspective, the signing of this broad package of bilateral documents between Kyrgyzstan and Georgia reflects a steady effort by both countries to deepen institutional cooperation beyond political dialogue and move toward practical, sector-by-sector engagement.

The scope of agreements — covering aviation, customs information exchange, education, veterinary services, environmental safety, sports, and legal cooperation — suggests an emphasis on building functional links that can support long-term economic and administrative convergence. In particular, progress in customs data exchange and transport connectivity may contribute to facilitating trade flows between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.