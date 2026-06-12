Azerbaijani minister discloses per capita GDP growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita increased to 12,600 manat ($7,400) last year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 at today's meeting of the parliament, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, in the reporting year, the country's GDP rose in real terms by 1.4%, reaching 129.1 billion manat ($75.9 billion).

The minister noted that as a result of the diversification of the economy and the dynamic development of the non-oil sector, a real growth of 2.7 % was achieved in the non-oil sector in 2025, 72 % of GDP or 92.3 billion manat ($54.29 billion) fell to the non-oil sector, which is 6.1 billion manat ($3.59 billion) more in absolute terms compared to 2024.

"The non-oil exports grew by 8.1% to $3.6 billion. As a result of the favorable balance of payments and close coordination of monetary and fiscal policies, exchange rate stability was maintained. In December 2025, annual inflation was 5.2 %, and average annual inflation was 5.6 %, remaining within the target range," Babayev pointed out.

According to him, in the reporting year, the population's per capita nominal income increased by 7.6 %, and the average monthly nominal wage by 9.3 %, and these indicators significantly exceeded the inflation rate, which confirms the improvement of social welfare in the country.

The minister also said that the country's total foreign exchange reserves amounted to $85.1 billion at the beginning of the current year.

"The total foreign exchange reserves exceeded the external state debt by approximately 17.7 times and were equal to 112.1% of the GDP produced in 2025. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries with foreign exchange reserves exceeding GDP. Such a high level of reserves is an important guarantee of macroeconomic stability, the stability of the national currency, and the country's ability to fulfill its external financial obligations," he explained.

Babayev underscored that in 2025, the average selling price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil on world markets was $71, an increase of 1.4% compared to the price indicator provided for in the budget.