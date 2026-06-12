Azerbaijan strengthens energy infrastructure with new center in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A new energy center will be built in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on the site of the "Koroghlu" substation.

This was announced in the report published on the public procurement's single internet portal.

According to the report, the construction of a new substation is planned in Nakhchivan city to renew energy infrastructure and increase the stability of electricity supply.

The report indicates that the existing "Koroghlu" substation in the city will be dismantled, and a new 110/35/10 kV, 2x40 MVA substation and control center will be built in its place.

The project has been launched by "Azerishig" OJSC. Currently, the organization is continuing the procedures for selecting the company that will carry out construction and installation works.

According to preliminary information, the total cost of the project is 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million).

"Azerishig" OJSC has been carrying out large-scale work in recent years to renew the country's electricity network, modernize substations, and increase the stability of energy supply in the regions. In this context, the construction of new substations, the modernization of old equipment, and the introduction of digital control systems have been identified as one of the priority areas.

The new project to be implemented in Nakhchivan is also expected to contribute to meeting the region's growing energy demand more efficiently and increasing the reliability of the network.

In addition, the results of the investigation into the activities of "Azerishig" OJSC have also been announced in recent days. The State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan investigated the organization's activities in the field of electricity supply based on citizen appeals, as well as information received from the Energy Regulatory Agency (ERA).

During the investigation, it was determined that there were certain shortcomings in the settlement of electricity consumption, the content of notifications provided to subscribers, and compliance with the deadlines stipulated by the legislation when suspending electricity supply.

As a result, the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control issued a mandatory instruction to "Azerishig" OJSC to indicate the existing debt in the bills provided to consumers, to bring written warnings into line with the requirements of the legislation, and to implement electricity supply in accordance with relevant regulatory legal acts.

In addition, financial sanctions were imposed on the heads of the Southern, North-West, Shirvan, Sumgayit, and Yasamal Regional Energy Supply and Sales Departments of "Azerishig" and their deputies for energy sales for their participation in violating the requirements of competition legislation.

The agency noted that currently, "Azerishig" OJSC is taking necessary measures to comply with the requirements of the legislation in the supply of electricity and to organize work with subscribers more efficiently.