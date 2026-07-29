Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to advance joint industrial initiatives

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed expanding industrial cooperation and advancing joint investment projects during a meeting in Bishkek between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and senior Kyrgyz government officials.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

Kudratov met with Kyrgyz Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov, Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, and Ravshanbek Sabirov, director of the National Investment Agency under the president of Kyrgyzstan.

The officials reviewed priority areas for bilateral cooperation and discussed measures to strengthen industrial ties through new joint initiatives.

"The parties agreed on practical follow-up measures to advance the proposals discussed, launch new joint projects, and expand direct cooperation between relevant government agencies and the business communities of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The talks focused on cooperation in several strategic sectors, including geology, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering and agriculture. The sides also explored opportunities to develop joint projects in the processing of wool, leather and hides, as well as cooperation in the cultivation and supply of currants, potatoes and rice.

The meeting highlighted the two countries' efforts to deepen economic integration by promoting industrial partnerships and encouraging greater collaboration between government institutions and the private sector.

The discussions concluded with an agreement to move forward with the practical implementation of the proposals considered during the meeting, expand direct contacts between relevant ministries and businesses, and launch new bilateral projects aimed at strengthening investment and trade ties.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan continue to broaden economic cooperation through closer coordination on industrial development, agriculture and investment, building on their growing strategic partnership in Central Asia.