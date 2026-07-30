Azerbaijan sees government securities volume grow 6.8 times over 8 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The volume of outstanding government securities has increased approximately 6.8 times compared with 2018, reaching 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion) as of July 1, 2026, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

The increase was achieved in line with the strategy aimed at supporting the development of the domestic financial market, as well as balancing external public debt with domestic government debt, the ministry said.

During the first half of 2026, 275.9 million manat ($162.2 million) from the state budget allocations for servicing domestic public debt were used for interest and discount payments on government bonds.

At the same time, 1.97 billion manat ($1.15 billion) in principal payments on matured government bonds were repaid to investors, while government securities worth 200 million manat ($117.6 million) were placed on the domestic financial market.

As of the reporting date, of the total 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion) worth of outstanding government securities, 51.6% accounted for securities with maturities of up to five years, while 48.4% were securities with maturities of five years or more.

“The replacement of medium-term government bonds in circulation with bonds mainly having maturities of 5–10 years in 2025, the redemption and withdrawal from circulation of short-term government bonds as of July 1 this year, and the placement of long-term government bonds on the domestic financial market resulted in an increase in the Average Term to Maturity (ATM) of government bonds to 3.86 years,” the ministry said.