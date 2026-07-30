Iran's IRGC reports ballistic missile strikes on U.S. F-35 hangar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at a U.S. military base in Jordan today.

This was reported by the IRGC.

"In a ballistic missile attack on the U.S. Al-Azraq air base, the IRGC's Aeronautical Forces fired on a hangar where F-35 fighter jets are stored and repaired. As a result, three F-35 fighter jets were completely destroyed, and three other fighter jets were severely damaged," the report notes.

The IRGC said that several U.S. servicemen were also killed in the attack.

Besides, the IRGC pointed out that the attack was carried out in response to the U.S. attack on Iran's Qeshm Island.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said that strikes were carried out against dozens of targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, as well as naval capabilities on July 30.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.