Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan strengthen bilateral ties - what's behind growing partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kyrgyzstan will host the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Summit from July 30 to August 1 in the resort city of Cholpon-Ata on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. The summit will provide another opportunity to discuss the further development of Azerbaijan's relations with the countries of Central Asia.

One of the fastest-growing areas of regional cooperation in recent years has been the relationship between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, which now spans trade, transport, energy, culture, security, and political dialogue.

The summit comes amid a noticeable intensification of bilateral contacts. Over the past two years, Baku and Bishkek have significantly expanded political engagement, while economic indicators point to accelerating cooperation, although overall trade volumes remain relatively modest.

The most pronounced progress has been seen in bilateral trade. According to Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee, trade turnover between the two countries reached $13.67 million from January through May 2026, nearly tripling from $4.63 million recorded during the same period a year earlier. This represents a 194.9% increase, or 294.9% of the level recorded from January through May 2025.

The main driver of this growth was a sharp increase in imports of Azerbaijani products into Kyrgyzstan. During the first five months of 2026, imports reached $10.53 million, compared to $988,900 a year earlier, increasing more than tenfold.

The pace of trade growth during the period reflects the continued expansion of economic ties between the two countries. Compared with Kyrgyzstan's overall foreign trade growth, bilateral trade with Azerbaijan expanded at a considerably faster rate.

Economic cooperation is also extending beyond traditional trade. One of the most notable developments in recent weeks was Kyrgyzstan's appeal to Azerbaijan, as well as Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, seeking assistance in ensuring stable fuel supplies. Bishkek attributed the potential risk of fuel shortages to its heavy dependence on imported petroleum products, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risks to international logistics, and rising global oil prices.

While the request does not imply any immediate change in supply routes, it indicates that Azerbaijan is viewed by Kyrgyzstan as one of its potential partners in strengthening energy security. At the same time, Bishkek is pursuing efforts to diversify fuel imports, expand international cooperation in the sector, and increase its domestic oil refining capacity.

Political dialogue has also continued to deepen. At the end of August, Bishkek will host a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. Hosting several high-level international events within a short period, including the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Summit, reflects Kyrgyzstan's efforts to strengthen its diplomatic engagement across multiple regional platforms.

Cooperation in the security sphere has likewise expanded. Under the 2026 bilateral defense cooperation plan, a Kyrgyz military delegation visited Azerbaijan, where the two sides discussed internal and military security issues, exchanged experience, and explored prospects for further cooperation between relevant institutions. Such contacts point to the gradual broadening of the bilateral agenda.

Humanitarian cooperation has also gained momentum. Earlier this year, an official Kyrgyz delegation led by State Secretary Arslan Koichiev and Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev visited Azerbaijan. The centerpiece of the visit was the premiere of the musical "Jamila", staged by the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

During talks between Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and the Kyrgyz delegation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cultural exchanges, highlighting the importance of joint projects, cultural days and creative initiatives. These contacts built on humanitarian cooperation that received additional impetus following the unveiling of a monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku in 2024, attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming Central Asia–Azerbaijan Summit may provide a platform for reviewing ongoing initiatives and identifying new areas of cooperation. For Azerbaijan, the Central Asian states remain important partners in the development of transport corridors, trade and energy cooperation, while Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding economic ties, attracting investment and diversifying its external economic partnerships.

Looking ahead, bilateral relations could develop along several trajectories. One scenario envisages maintaining the current momentum, with expanding trade and broader economic cooperation remaining the principal drivers. A second scenario involves deeper cooperation in the energy sector, including fuel supplies and the implementation of joint initiatives. A third possibility is the expansion of transport and logistics cooperation amid the continued development of international transit routes linking the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Another potential direction is the further expansion of humanitarian and educational exchanges, as well as cooperation in the security sphere through greater institutional dialogue and the sharing of professional experience. Which of these trajectories ultimately materializes will depend on the outcomes of the summit, regional economic conditions, and the broader geopolitical environment.