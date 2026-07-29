Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Kamil Khasiyev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Austria.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Khasiyev was recalled from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Serbia, as well as non-resident ambassador to Montenegro and North Macedonia.

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Khasiyev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Austria.