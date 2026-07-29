Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Tahir Taghizade has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Serbia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Taghizade was recalled from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Hungary.

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Taghizade was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia.