Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker, Ethiopian PM review bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali reviewed bilateral ties during a meeting on July 29 as part of Gafarova's official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the meeting featured an extensive exchange of views on the prospects for developing friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali noted that Azerbaijan has significantly enhanced its international standing in recent years, saying the country's achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev have been widely recognized by the international community. He recalled with satisfaction his official visit to Azerbaijan in February 2026 and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, noting that their productive discussions had given fresh impetus to bilateral relations and that the agreements reached had laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation.

The prime minister also asked Sahiba Gafarova to convey his warm greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

Abiy Ahmed Ali emphasized Ethiopia's interest in broadening economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly through joint projects in the oil and gas sector. He noted that making full use of the existing potential in these areas would serve the interests of both countries.

Sahiba Gafarova thanked the Ethiopian side for its warm hospitality and said she had been impressed by the country's rapid development during her visit. She noted that the trip had created favorable opportunities for expanding Azerbaijan-Ethiopia cooperation into new areas.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's development path, Gafarova highlighted the exceptional contribution of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to strengthening the country's statehood traditions and shaping the development strategy of modern Azerbaijan. She stressed that under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan continues to advance confidently along the path of dynamic development, while steadily reinforcing its international position and prestige.

The Speaker also noted that the close ties established between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, as well as regular high-level contacts, have played an important role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Gafarova also briefed the prime minister on the large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment projects being carried out by Azerbaijan, using its own resources, in the country's territories liberated from occupation.

The two sides underscored the important role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in further strengthening bilateral relations. They highlighted the significance of reciprocal visits by parliamentary speakers and lawmakers and exchanged views on cooperation within international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence that political, economic, humanitarian and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia will continue to develop successfully.