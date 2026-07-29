Kazakhstan appoints Arman Isagaliyev as deputy foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Kazakhstan has appointed Arman Isagaliyev as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs by order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential press service reported.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Isagaliyev was born in Almaty in 1972 and graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1994.

He began his career as a lecturer at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1994 before working as a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies under the Academy of Sciences from 1995 to 1999.

Between 2000 and 2004, he served as First Secretary at Kazakhstan's Embassy in Egypt. After working in the private sector from 2004 to 2006, he returned to the diplomatic service as Counselor at Kazakhstan's Embassy in Saudi Arabia, where he served from 2008 to 2011.

From 2011 to 2014, Isagaliyev headed a sector at the Foreign Policy Center of the Presidential Administration. He later served as Kazakhstan's Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates of the UAE from 2014 to 2017.

He was appointed Ambassador to Egypt in 2017 and concurrently served as Ambassador to Algeria and Tunisia from 2019 to 2020.

Since 2020, Isagaliyev has served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Qatar until his appointment as Deputy Foreign Minister.