Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan advance China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed commitment to advancing the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, viewing the initiative as a key element of regional transport connectivity and economic cooperation, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to Japarov, the railway project was among the major regional initiatives discussed during the Uzbek leader’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan. "We confirmed our commitment to the implementation of major regional projects, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant," Japarov said.

He noted that the development of transport infrastructure remains one of the priority areas of Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation, alongside trade, energy and investment.

The railway project is expected to strengthen connectivity between China, Central Asia and international markets by creating a new transport route linking the three countries. For Kyrgyzstan, the project represents an opportunity to enhance its transit potential, while Uzbekistan views the railway as an additional logistics channel for expanding trade flows.

Japarov also emphasized that broader economic cooperation between the two countries would be supported by institutional mechanisms, including the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund. "We agreed to give additional momentum to the activities of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund, expand financing of joint projects, support regional initiatives and create more favorable conditions for business," the Kyrgyz president said.

He added that improving border infrastructure and expanding transport links would contribute to trade growth between the two neighbors. The countries recently increased the number of border crossing points from 15 to 30 and extended the period of mutual stay for citizens to 15 days. "These are important practical steps aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of trade, transit, logistics, tourism and sustainable socio-economic growth of border regions," Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz president also highlighted that the state visit resulted in the signing of a Treaty on Allied Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as a package of bilateral documents covering agriculture, tourism, education, culture and other areas.