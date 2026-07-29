Azerbaijan recalls permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Galib Israfilov has been recalled from his post as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Galib Israfilov was relieved of his duties as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.