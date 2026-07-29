  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan recalls permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva

Politics News 29 July 2026 20:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan recalls permanent representative to UN Office in Geneva
Photo: AI generated
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Editor Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Galib Israfilov has been recalled from his post as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Galib Israfilov was relieved of his duties as Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more