Azerbaijan's non-oil export performance augments in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports augmented from January through June 2026.

This is reflected in the July 2026 Export Review prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC).

The review indicates that Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 16.9 % year-on-year during the first half of this year, reaching $1.9 billion.

According to the review, in June of this year, non-oil and gas exports (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 18.2 % year-on-year, reaching $381.9 million. Exports of food products increased by 19.4 %, to $175.3 million, while non-food exports (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 17.3 %, to $206.5 million.

"From January through June, sugar exports increased by 3.4 times, cotton yarn by 2.1 times, vegetable and animal fats and oils by 50%, aluminum and aluminum products by 40.1%, ferrous metals and aluminum products by 30.1%, cotton fiber by 26.3%, fruits and vegetables by 18.9%, tea by 19.4%, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 2.9%.

Agricultural exports during the reporting period increased by 23.9% to $563.9 million, while agricultural exports rose by 35.3% to $195.9 million. Total agricultural and agro-industrial exports reached $759.8 million, a 26.6% increase compared to the same period last year," the review notes.

The review emphasizes that in the list of major non-oil and gas export commodities (excluding non-monetary gold) for January-June, gold ranked first with an export volume of $202.2 million, followed by tomatoes ($163.8 million), and copper ores and concentrates ($135.9 million).

"In June, tomatoes were the leading non-oil and gas export commodity ($44 million), followed by gold ($34.5 million) and strawberries ($29.4 million).

From January through June, the top non-oil and gas export destinations (excluding non-monetary gold) were Russia ($596.1 million), Türkiye ($350.7 million), Georgia ($279.8 million), Switzerland ($213.9 million), and Ukraine ($73.4 million).

In June, non-oil and gas exports to Russia totaled $162.4 million, Georgia ($50 million), Türkiye ($44.6 million), Switzerland ($35.2 million), and the U.S. ($14.4 million)," the CAERC reports.