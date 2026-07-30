Kyrgyzstan names new first deputy energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kursantbek Omurbekov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan by an order of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, country's Ministry of Energy says.

"By order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Omurbekov Kursantbek Anarbekovich has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic," the statement said.

Kursantbek Omurbekov holds two higher education degrees. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after I. Razzakov in 2008 with a degree in power engineering and earned a master's degree in management from the Kyrgyz National University named after J. Balasagyn in 2024.

He has worked in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector for around 20 years, holding a number of senior positions in both the public administration system and the energy industry.

In 2022, Omurbekov headed the Energy Supervision Service under the Ministry of Energy. In 2024–2025, he served as Deputy Minister of Energy and subsequently as First Deputy Minister of Energy. In 2025, he was appointed Director General of Electric Stations JSC.