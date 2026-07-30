Azerbaijan discusses expanding range of insurance products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The next meeting has been held with the heads of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This is reflected in a post shared by CBA Chairperson Taleh Kazimov on his X social network account.

"During the meeting, we discussed the insurance sector's performance in the first half of 2026, the key development trends, and the outlook for the next period.

Additionally, we exchanged views on initiatives aimed at expanding the range of insurance products, improving access to insurance services for individuals and businesses, and further advancing financial inclusion," the post noted.

Insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan collected 867.39 million manat ($510.23 million) in insurance premiums from January through June 2026.

This figure rose by 50.3 million manat ($29.59 million), or 6.16%, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, insurance payments totaled 549.68 million manat ($323.3 million), an increase of 117.5 million manat ($69 million), or 27.2%, compared to the same period last year.

The positive dynamics in the insurance market were also in the spotlight during the XI Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (AIIF-2026) held in Baku.

Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Ulviyya Jabbarova, said during her speech at the forum that the Azerbaijani insurance market has grown almost twice in the past four years.

According to her, the development of the market was possible as a result of the strategic goals set by the state, the reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the joint activities of market participants.