Uzbekistan discusses privatization, investment with Japan's Proud Partners

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed expanding investment cooperation in banking, finance, real estate, tourism and infrastructure.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and Ryuji Suzuki, president of Japan's Proud Partners.

The talks, held on July 28, also focused on broadening the activities of the Uzbekistan Proud Academy training center in the city of Angren, which was established by Proud Partners to support workforce development and skills training.

"Particular attention was given to joint projects in vocational education and labor mobility, the participation of Japanese investors in the privatization of state assets, and financing of promising initiatives," the ministry said in a statement.

Proud Partners specializes in international workforce training, recruitment of foreign specialists under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker program, consulting services and investments. Through the Uzbekistan Proud Academy, the company provides vocational training aimed at preparing Uzbek workers for employment opportunities in Japan.

During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities to attract Japanese capital to Uzbekistan's banking and financial sector, as well as to real estate, tourism and infrastructure projects. They also discussed further expanding the academy's operations to strengthen professional training and workforce development.

The sides additionally reviewed prospects for increasing Japanese participation in Uzbekistan's ongoing privatization program and financing projects across priority sectors of the economy.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to deepen economic ties with Japan by attracting foreign investment, promoting labor mobility and developing vocational education in line with international labor market demands.