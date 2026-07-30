GGGI highlights growing ties with Turkmenistan on green dev't (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is progressing in a constructive direction.

The commentary was made in an exclusive response to Trend's question about the current state of cooperation with Turkmenistan in promoting green growth and sustainable development.

"Cooperation between GGGI and Turkmenistan is progressing well in a constructive direction. Since Turkmenistan became a GGGI member state in 2022, both sides have maintained an encouraging dialogue on green growth, climate action, and sustainable development," the organization said.

According to the GGGI, recent engagements have helped identify several priority areas for future cooperation.

"Our recent engagements, including high-level discussions and introductory dialogues with key national counterparts such as the Institute of the Caspian Sea, have helped identify several areas of mutual interest, including sustainable finance, project preparation, and sustainable management of the Caspian Sea," the organization noted.

The GGGI believes the Host Country Agreement will provide the institutional basis for expanding bilateral cooperation.

"We view the finalization of the Host Country Agreement (HCA) as an essential institutional foundation that will pave the way for expanding practical cooperation and rolling out concrete project implementation once formally concluded," the organization added.

Headquartered in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based intergovernmental organization established at the UN Rio+20 Conference in 2012 following an initiative of the Republic of Korea to support developing and emerging economies in pursuing green growth and climate-resilient development. The institute currently works with more than 50 member states and partner governments, providing policy advice, technical assistance and project preparation across areas including climate action, sustainable finance, renewable energy, resilient infrastructure and natural resource management.

GGGI's 2025-2026 country program for Turkmenistan focuses on supporting the country's climate commitments, including methane emissions reduction, renewable energy expansion, energy efficiency and green economic diversification. The institute also plans to help mobilize climate finance and strengthen institutional capacity to implement sustainable development projects. Earlier this year, representatives of Turkmenistan and GGGI held meetings in Seoul to discuss expanding cooperation, while the sides continue work toward concluding the Host Country Agreement, which is expected to facilitate the institute's long-term presence and operations in the country.