Opening ceremony held for 15th Gabala International Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, and Gilan, the 15th Gabala International Music Festival opened on July 29.

The festival opened with a concert by the Student Symphony Orchestra of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz-Malik Aslanov.

Rector of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli, speaking at the event, said that the festival has now been successfully held for 15 years. He noted that during this period, renowned soloists, symphony orchestras, choirs, conductors, and other performers from various countries have performed on the Gabala stage.

Badalbeyli emphasized that the festival presents a rich and diverse concert program covering various musical genres every year. He noted that over the years, the Gabala International Music Festival has become one of the prestigious international cultural events bringing together leading musicians from around the world.

The musical evening featured performances by Honored Artist Elvin Hoca Ganiyev (violin), Aysun Mahmudzade (soprano), Shamistan Aliyev (clarinet), and Vagif Gurbanov (cello), who performed works by Azerbaijani and European composers.

During the festival, which will continue until August 3, the city of Gabala will become an important platform for intercultural dialogue in line with the project's objectives, bringing together prominent representatives of different countries and cultures in this ancient region of Azerbaijan.

Alongside Azerbaijan, musicians and dancers from Germany, Russia, Austria, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam will take part in the musical celebration.