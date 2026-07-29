Azerbaijan Children Hotline received more than 3,700 requests in the first half of 2026

The Azerbaijan Children Hotline, operating with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, continues to play an important role in protecting children's rights and promoting their wellbeing. During the first six months of 2026, the service received 3,751 requests, marking a significant increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Psychological support was the most common reason for contacting the Hotline, accounting for 1,245 requests during the reporting period. The service also handled 819 cases involving violence, including domestic, psychological, physical, sexual, economic, and social violence, as well as cases of neglect, bullying, and cyberbullying. In addition, the Hotline received 386 requests for legal assistance, 179 education-related inquiries, and 70 healthcare-related requests.

Among the 360 requests concerning social issues were cases involving access to shelter, suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts, and the exploitation and mistreatment of children living in vulnerable circumstances. The remaining 692 requests concerned general information and consultation.

By gender, 1,895 requests were submitted by females, 1,020 by males, while 836 were made anonymously. In terms of age distribution, adolescents aged 15–18 accounted for the largest share of requests (2,445), followed by children aged 11–14 (1,009) and children under the age of 10 (297).

Applicants received psychological counselling, legal consultations, referrals to social services, and other forms of professional support tailored to their individual needs.

Beyond responding to requests, the Azerbaijan Children Hotline continues to implement awareness-raising initiatives for children, parents, and the wider community. Through these efforts, the service helps create a safer environment for children by raising awareness and encouraging early intervention.

The Hotline's primary mission is to support children in difficult circumstances and help safeguard their rights. The Hotline adheres to strict confidentiality standards, ensuring that information is shared with relevant institutions only when necessary and with the applicant's consent.

The Azerbaijan Children Hotline is managed by the Ümidli Gələcək Public Association for Social Initiatives, with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.

The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached via the short number 116111; the mobile numbers (+994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, and +994 51 880 22 80); by email at [email protected]; through its Facebook and Instagram accounts; via the "Uşaq Qaynar Xətti" mobile application; and on its official website at www.childhelpline.az.