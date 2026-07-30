President Mirziyoyev, President Japarov agree to establish Interstate Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to establish an Interstate Council and accelerate cooperation in trade, energy, transport and industrial development as Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Japarov held talks in Cholpon-Ata aimed at deepening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Meeting in both one-on-one and expanded formats with official delegations at the Rukh Ordo cultural center, the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and outlined priorities for future cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

"Today, Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations are at a historic peak of their development," Mirziyoyev said, according to the presidential press service.

The two presidents agreed to maintain intensive dialogue at the level of parliaments, governments, ministries, regional authorities and business communities. They also decided to establish an Interstate Council to strengthen coordination on bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, the leaders noted that bilateral trade has increased nearly tenfold in recent years, reaching $1.2 billion in 2025. They reaffirmed their goal of raising annual trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future through expanded mutual supplies, import substitution initiatives and the opening of trade houses and representative offices in the capitals of both countries.

The sides also emphasized the growing role of industrial cooperation, identifying energy, geology, critical minerals, logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and textiles as priority sectors for joint investment projects. They welcomed a new package of trade contracts and investment agreements signed during the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum held a day earlier.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with the leaders stressing the importance of signing an agreement and launching the practical implementation phase of the Kambarata HPP-1 hydropower project as soon as possible.

The presidents also reviewed progress on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, agreeing to develop border and trade-logistics infrastructure along the corridor, digitalize permit procedures and improve conditions for international road freight carriers.

The two sides underscored the role of regional cooperation in driving bilateral economic ties and agreed to hold the first Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan Regional Forum before the end of the year, bringing together representatives of all regions of both countries. A schedule of reciprocal regional visits will also be approved.

In addition to economic issues, the leaders pledged to expand exchanges in culture, tourism, youth affairs, education, science and sports. They also reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State and Azerbaijan, and other multilateral platforms.

The meeting concluded with Mirziyoyev inviting Japarov to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a mutually convenient time.