Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kazakhstan exported 13.5 million tons of grain and flour in grain equivalent from September 2025 through July 17, 2026.

This was announced by the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, citing data from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

"From September 2025 to July 17, 2026, grain and flour exports in grain equivalent reached 13.5 million tons. This is 12.5% higher than in the same period of the previous season, when 12 million tons were shipped abroad," the ministry said.

The growth was mainly driven by increased shipments to traditional markets in Central Asia and Afghanistan. Exports to Uzbekistan rose by 37% to 5.6 million tons, while supplies to Kyrgyzstan increased 1.4 times to 504,000 tons. Shipments to Afghanistan grew by 59% to 2.2 million tons, and exports to Turkmenistan increased by 34% to 210,000 tons.

According to Trend's analysis, the latest export results indicate that Kazakhstan is strengthening its role as a regional agricultural supplier, with logistics becoming one of the key factors supporting the country’s trade expansion.

The growth in shipments demonstrates that Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector is increasingly integrated into regional supply chains, while established transport links allow producers to respond to growing demand in neighboring markets.

At the same time, the figures highlight the importance of further developing export infrastructure, improving processing capacity and moving toward higher value-added agricultural products. For Kazakhstan, the long-term objective is not only to increase the volume of agricultural exports but also to strengthen its position as a reliable food supplier and a key logistics hub between Central Asia and wider markets.