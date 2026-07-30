Turkmenistan, Algeria discuss expanding trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Turkmenistan and Algeria have discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and Algeria's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Boumediene Guennad.

"The sides reviewed opportunities for developing trade and economic relations and agreed to participate in international exhibitions and business forums held in both Ashgabat and Algiers," the press release said.

According to the ministry, agriculture and the textile industry were identified as promising areas for future cooperation. The diplomats also discussed prospects for expanding political dialogue, strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations, and establishing interparliamentary cooperation.

The sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular contacts between their foreign ministries and expressed readiness to continue cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations. They also discussed expanding cultural, educational, tourism, and sports exchanges, including cooperation between universities and relevant government institutions.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Algeria maintain friendly diplomatic relations based largely on cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations, where both countries have traditionally supported initiatives related to peace, sustainable development and respect for state sovereignty. Diplomatic contacts have intensified in recent years through exchanges between foreign ministries and reciprocal participation in international forums, while both governments have expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation beyond political dialogue.

Economic cooperation remains limited but is viewed by both sides as having significant untapped potential. Agriculture, textile manufacturing and trade have been identified as promising areas for future collaboration, while business forums and international exhibitions in Ashgabat and Algiers are expected to serve as platforms for establishing direct contacts between companies and exploring new commercial opportunities.