Turkic Investment Fund, Kyrgyz National Investment Agency sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) and the National Investment Agency (NIA) under the President of Kyrgyzstan have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the field of investment promotion and facilitation in the country.

The memorandum was signed in Bishkek by TIF Director General Ramil Babayev and Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, within the framework of the "Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan: Industrial Cooperation, Investments and Trade" business forum.

According to the terms of the memorandum of understanding, NIA will support TIF in the process of identifying and implementing investment projects in Kyrgyzstan. Meanwhile, TIF aims to mobilize financial resources, promote cross-border investments, and support investment projects that contribute to economic integration and sustainable development among member states, with a special focus on Kyrgyzstan.

The partnership will focus on identifying joint projects, facilitating investors’ access to investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, and exchanging information to support the formation of the TIF’s regional investment project portfolio.

“Kyrgyzstan is one of the key priority countries of the Turkic Investment Fund. Our goal is to identify promising investment projects that can create a real economic impact in the country and support their implementation. Cooperation with the National Investment Agency will allow us to select such projects at an early stage, properly structure them, and mobilize long-term financial resources for their implementation,” Babayev said on the occasion of the signing.

TIF and NIA agreed to maintain close contact to review the implementation of the memorandum and to promote specific investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.