Uzbekistan, Japan discuss September onion seed exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed plans to export onion seeds produced in Uzbekistan to Japan in September as the two countries seek to expand cooperation in vegetable seed production.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan following a meeting between officials of the ministry, representatives of the Plant Quarantine and Protection Agency and executives of Japan's TAKII & CO., LTD.

The parties reviewed progress on their joint "Vegetable and Melon Seed Production" project and outlined priorities for its next phase.

"The parties agreed to continue cooperation in expanding seed production, introducing modern breeding technologies and increasing export volumes," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the project has enabled the production of high-yield, export-oriented Japanese onion seed varieties in Uzbekistan. Harvesting of the onion seeds is currently underway.

The meeting also focused on preparations for the planned export of the onion seeds to Japan in September. Officials discussed the issuance of phytosanitary certificates and other organizational measures required to ensure the products comply with international standards.

The participants also reviewed practical steps to facilitate the shipment and maintain quality control throughout the export process.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to strengthen agricultural cooperation with Japan through the introduction of advanced breeding technologies, the development of high-value seed production and the expansion of agricultural exports to international markets.