Earn up to 11.5% with Yelo Stable deposit!

For those looking to invest in their future and safely grow their savings, Yelo Bank has great news! The Bank is raising interest rates on the Yelo Stable deposit, offering customers even more lucrative terms. Now, a Yelo Stable deposit placed in manats for a duration of 18 months generates an annual yield of 11.5% at the end of the term.



Bright advantages of the Yelo Stable deposit:



✔️ Just 100 manats (or the USD equivalent) is enough to open a deposit account.

✔️ You can open as many deposit accounts as you wish. Upon maturity, the renewal process is completely automatic.

✔️ Everyone who places a deposit of 1,000 manats (or USD) and above receives a complimentary Yelo Light card.

✔️ In accordance with legislation, income generated from deposits placed for 18 months is fully tax-exempt.

✔️ All deposits placed at Yelo Bank are insured under the terms of the Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).



To protect your money and earn bright returns, visit Yelo Bank branches or apply for your deposit right now through digital channels! Yelo Stable: https://ylb.az/yelosabit.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!