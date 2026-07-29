  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Earthquake felt in Kazakhstan's Almaty

Kazakhstan News 29 July 2026 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
Earthquake felt in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Journalist, International Desk Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An earthquake was felt in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Wednesday after a seismic event struck neighboring China.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations released the corresponding statement.

"On July 29, 2026, at 11:09 a.m. Astana time, the seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research (NSCSOR) under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations recorded an earthquake," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the earthquake's epicenter was located in China, 257 kilometers southeast of Almaty, at coordinates 41.357° north latitude and 78.778° east longitude.

The tremor was felt in Almaty with an intensity of 2 points on the seismic intensity scale. No casualties or damage have been reported, the ministry added.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more