Earthquake felt in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An earthquake was felt in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Wednesday after a seismic event struck neighboring China.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations released the corresponding statement.

"On July 29, 2026, at 11:09 a.m. Astana time, the seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research (NSCSOR) under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations recorded an earthquake," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the earthquake's epicenter was located in China, 257 kilometers southeast of Almaty, at coordinates 41.357° north latitude and 78.778° east longitude.

The tremor was felt in Almaty with an intensity of 2 points on the seismic intensity scale. No casualties or damage have been reported, the ministry added.