Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign package of bilateral agreements

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a treaty on allied relations and a package of bilateral agreements covering border management, defense, social protection, investment, tourism and education following talks between Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

The documents were signed on July 30 during Mirziyoyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"The heads of state signed the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan," the presidential administration said.

The documents signed include:

The agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the strip of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the joint Use of the Interpretation Source (Chashma)

Protocol on amendments and Additions to the agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on State border checkpoints dated July 24, 2004

Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on State Social Insurance and Pension Provision

Protocol on amendments to the agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on mutual travel of citizens dated October 3, 2006

Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Protocol on amendments to the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on resort and recreational facilities located in the Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz Republic dated July 18, 2024

Action plan for cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026-2027

A plan of practical measures between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial complex for 2026-2028

A joint action plan between the State Agency for Tourism Development under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Committee on Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of tourism

Agreement between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan on mutual recognition of loans in the field of higher education

The action plan for the development of bilateral cooperation between the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2026-2028.

The agreements are aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in political, economic, investment, defense, cultural and humanitarian spheres and follow the leaders' talks earlier in the day.